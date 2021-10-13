HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

