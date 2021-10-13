HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.76 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $264.00 million and approximately $71,224.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00029599 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024365 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

