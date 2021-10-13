HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Truist upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth about $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 678.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 39,034 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 28.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. HEICO has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.