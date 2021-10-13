HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.66. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,038. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

