Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 873.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,417 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises approximately 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,664. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.