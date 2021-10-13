Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Herman Miller worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

