Hernani Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hernani Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 10.3% of Hernani Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hernani Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.16. 430,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,190,557. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.