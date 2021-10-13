Hertz Network (HTZ) Market Cap Reaches $865,922.72

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $865,922.72 and approximately $81,320.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00118290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00075344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.07 or 1.00026405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.36 or 0.06204807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

