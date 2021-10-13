Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $511,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.