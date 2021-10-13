Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.
HLT stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.72 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $511,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
