Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.