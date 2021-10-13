Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

