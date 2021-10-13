Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HCHDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HCHDF stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.