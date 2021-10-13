Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.27. Holley shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 341 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.41% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile (NYSE:HLLY)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

