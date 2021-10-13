Honest (HNST) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $124,748.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00118621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.52 or 1.00001801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.67 or 0.06206670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

