Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.68

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and traded as high as $25.15. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 9,356 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.