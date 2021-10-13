Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 525 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $21,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 247,109 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at $8,784,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at $6,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.