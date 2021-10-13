Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

