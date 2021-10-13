Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Gap Down to $40.06

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $39.02. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 364 shares.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $708,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

