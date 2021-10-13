Horizon Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $423,099.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $423,099.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00118290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00075344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.07 or 1.00026405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.36 or 0.06204807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

