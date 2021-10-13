Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.