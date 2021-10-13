Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.90

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.90 and last traded at $115.52, with a volume of 3937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

