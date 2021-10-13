Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.79 Million

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post $280.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.33 million and the lowest is $279.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $260.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

