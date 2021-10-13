Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.7373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

