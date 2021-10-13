HSBC Upgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Buy

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.
Shares of STZ stock opened at $218.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.