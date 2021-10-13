HSBC Upgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Buy

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $218.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

