HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $760.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $660.00 to $760.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $700.86.

HUBS stock opened at $758.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $814.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -407.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $678.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

