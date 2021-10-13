HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $758.27 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $814.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -407.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $678.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

