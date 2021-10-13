HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $830.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $685.00 to $830.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe raised their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.18.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $24.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $782.75. 4,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,833. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $814.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

