Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $26,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $25,197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $17,162,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $15,872,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $14,984,000.

OTCMKTS HIIIU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

