Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.97. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Huntsman stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

