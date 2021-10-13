HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

