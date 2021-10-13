Hydra Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $20.68 or 0.00036037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $79.79 million and $1.06 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00072186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00118267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,368.09 or 0.99977123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.66 or 0.06243614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,750,971 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.