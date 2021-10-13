IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $3.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in IAMGOLD by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 124,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

