Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster Sells 3,291 Shares

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IPWR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 27,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Ideal Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,592 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,835,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 16,876.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

