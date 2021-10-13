Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post $28.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,430. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $409.74 million, a P/E ratio of -462.25 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

