Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $3.85 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00006763 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $567,347.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00118939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.13 or 1.00071388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.27 or 0.06119711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

