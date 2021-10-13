IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading Down 1.4%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGGHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

