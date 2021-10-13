IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 518,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 260.0 days.

IGO stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. IGO has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

