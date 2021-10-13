IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up 2.0% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of IHS Markit worth $132,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in IHS Markit by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,845 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after buying an additional 187,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.92. 116,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

