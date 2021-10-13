IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034,161 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.24% of IHS Markit worth $109,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,884,000 after buying an additional 402,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.12. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

