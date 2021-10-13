ILCOIN (ILC) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,029.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. ILCOIN has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $11,029.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004327 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008334 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,725,436,407 coins and its circulating supply is 771,739,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

