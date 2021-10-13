IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £147.42 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($192.61).

IMI traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,650 ($21.56). 619,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,786. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,752.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,664.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

Get IMI alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.