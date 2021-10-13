IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. IMI has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.