Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 20th

Impel NeuroPharma’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Impel NeuroPharma had issued 5,333,334 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $80,000,010 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Impel NeuroPharma’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMPL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

