Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Shares Up 0.2%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.12. 3,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Imperial Logistics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.