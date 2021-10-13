Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.60.
IMO stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,809. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.61 billion and a PE ratio of -79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$15.91 and a 12 month high of C$42.99.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
