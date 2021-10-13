Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.60.

IMO stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,809. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.61 billion and a PE ratio of -79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$15.91 and a 12 month high of C$42.99.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

