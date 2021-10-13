Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.02.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$42.10. 540,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.12. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The stock has a market cap of C$29.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.81.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
