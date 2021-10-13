Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.02.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$42.10. 540,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.12. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The stock has a market cap of C$29.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.81.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.