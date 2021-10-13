Impossible Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $240,437.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $240,437.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00117890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,495.51 or 0.99831162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.46 or 0.06183863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

