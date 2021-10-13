Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.36% of Independence Realty Trust worth $25,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

