Independence Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NYSE:IRT opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.53, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $21.34.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

