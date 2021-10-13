Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,970 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.74% of Infinera worth $313,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $3,610,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Infinera stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

